Importer Says CBP Hiked Jewelry Box Duties Without Notice

By Grace Dixon (October 28, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A wholesale jewelry packaging supplier filed suit against the federal government Thursday, alleging U.S. Customs and Border Protection improperly subjected its jewelry box imports to higher duties without giving proper notice. Gunther Mele Limited asked the U.S. Court of International Trade for a refund of duties the supplier claims it overpaid, arguing that CBP skipped a mandatory public notice requirement when it reclassified its imports and hiked duties from 3.4% to 17.5%. "Although [the notice] was identified as a "Proposed" Notice of Action … it did not provide an opportunity to respond to a proposed action within 20 days, as is...

