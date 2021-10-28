Senate Confirms Boies Schiller Alum For Key DOJ Post

By Justin Wise (October 28, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed three officials to lead divisions of the U.S. Department of Justice, including a former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP attorney to lead the Office of Legal Policy, which serves as a key arm in the Biden administration's judicial nomination selection process. The Senate confirmed Hampton Dellinger in a 53-37 vote to be an assistant attorney general in charge of the unit. He was among three Biden assistant AG picks to earn their confirmation. Matthew G. Olsen, a veteran government official who most recently served as the chief trust and security officer at Uber Technologies Inc., was confirmed...

