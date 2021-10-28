Prosecutor, Judge Face Off For Pennsylvania Superior Court

By Matthew Santoni (October 28, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday will get to choose between a prosecutor and a state court judge to replace Superior Court Judge Susan Peikes Gantman, a Republican who is retiring from the state's busiest appellate court. Deputy Attorney General Megan Sullivan ran unopposed in the Republican primary; she will face Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Timika R. Lane in the general election after Judge Lane earned 48.8 percent of the Democratic primary vote in a three-way race. Superior Court judges serve a 10-year term, after which they face a yes-or-no retention vote. The court is the first stop for most criminal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS