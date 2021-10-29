Ascension Health Workers Challenge Vaccine Mandate In Fla.

By Nathan Hale (October 29, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A group of more than 150 health care employees and contractors has sued Ascension Health Alliance and several of its North Florida hospitals over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which it claims violates the workers' constitutional rights and does not help prevent the spread of the disease. The workers' complaint, filed Wednesday in Florida federal court, asserts that Missouri-based Ascension, one of the nation's largest hospital operators, enacted its policy under coercion by the federal government after becoming "addicted" to billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding and has summarily denied nearly all employee applications for religious exemptions. "Because the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS