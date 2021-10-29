Takeda Takes Home Some Injunctions In Generic Drug Battle

By Andrew Karpan (October 29, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has granted Takeda Pharmaceutical's request for injunctions against two generic-drug makers in its legal war to protect its grip on the antidepressants Brintellix and Trintellix, but rejected its last-ditch effort to hit Lupin Pharmaceuticals with an injunction too. A ruling Thursday put an end to a collection of lawsuits Takeda leveled against six different generic-drug makers in 2018, which were tried for nine days in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark in January. Judge Stark's opinion in the case later came down in the form of a 242-page doorstop that landed in the final days...

