Shearman Hires Four DLA Piper Finance Partners In Paris

By Irene Madongo (November 2, 2021, 12:34 PM GMT) -- Shearman & Sterling has recruited a team of four partners from DLA Piper in Paris for its financial practice, part of a drive to expand its global offering in the sector. Finance specialists Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon and Matthieu Lampel cover areas including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and restructuring, Shearman said. The team, whose start date is yet to be agreed, also has experience in leveraged finance — including direct lending and restructuring — and counts top investment funds and major banks, as well as industrial and services groups, in their list of clients, the law firm said...

