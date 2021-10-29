No Hemp Sales Contract For Mr. Nice Guy, Judge Rules

By Sarah Jarvis (October 29, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A pair of Kentucky hemp companies proved that a business called Mr. Nice Guy wasn't a party or beneficiary to a sales agreement the duo inked with another pair of companies, with a federal judge also finding the agreement was properly terminated in 2019. In a Wednesday opinion, U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell sided with hemp product manufacturers Kentucky Industrial Hemp LLC, also known as Ecofibre Kentucky, and Ananda Hemp Inc., which argued Mr. Nice Guy couldn't be a party to or intended third-party beneficiary of an April 2018 sales agreement because it hadn't yet been formed. Mr. Nice Guy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS