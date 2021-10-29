Regulators Urged To Swap Info About Owners Of Crypto-Firms

By Irene Madongo (October 29, 2021, 2:24 PM BST) -- A global anti-money laundering task force has urged authorities that oversee virtual asset companies to exchange information about the shareholders and transaction-related data of firms under their jurisdiction. The Financial Action Task Force said on Thursday that it has included a new section in its guidance on virtual assets and their service providers. It urged that each country designate at least one competent authority to supervise the service providers for AML and counter-terrorism financing purposes. The Paris-based organization, which is made up of 37 member jurisdictions and two regional bodies, has included a set of non-binding principles for supervisors in its guidance. It states...

