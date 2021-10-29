EU Watchdog Wants More Consistent Deposit Protection

By Najiyya Budaly (October 29, 2021, 12:47 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog has urged lawmakers to clarify bloc-wide rules for protecting consumers' cash deposits after finding discrepancies between member states in the safeguards available if a third-party entity is involved. The European Banking Authority recommended on Thursday that the European Commission should explain how rules under the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive work when funds are deposited with banks on behalf of clients by third parties, such as payment companies, e-money institutions and investment firms. The directive is aimed at ensuring that funds deposited by clients are uniformly protected across the European Union. The watchdog said that it found discrepancies in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS