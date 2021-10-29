EU Lawmakers Adopt Tougher Corporate Cybersecurity Rules

By Najiyya Budaly (October 29, 2021, 1:43 PM BST) -- The European Parliament said on Friday that it has waved through a draft law that will force banks and other sectors to follow tighter cybersecurity rules when managing and reporting risks to help member states improve their work to tackle virtual crime. The parliamentary committee on industry, research and energy overwhelmingly approved legislative text on a high common level of cybersecurity. Seventy lawmakers voted in favor, with were three votes against and one abstention. The law will compel "essential" businesses in the European Union to meet stricter cybersecurity measures and harmonize the bloc's sanctions regime. The mandate will be announced at a...

