Insurer Covéa Resurrects $9B Deal To Buy PartnerRe

By Martin Croucher (October 29, 2021, 3:13 PM BST) -- French mutual insurer Covéa has revived an agreement to buy PartnerRe for $9 billion, more than a year after the company pulled the plug on the acquisition of the Bermuda reinsurer due to uncertainty over the pandemic. The company said on Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for the sale with Exor, PartnerRe's Italian holding company. The deal is on the same terms as that initially agreed in March 2020. Covéa canceled the acquisition two months later out of concern for the "current unprecedented conditions and significant uncertainties threatening the global economic outlook." But now Thierry Derez, chairman and...

