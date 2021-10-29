UK Antitrust Watchdog Probes PE Firm's Morrisons Takeover

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 29, 2021, 12:00 PM BST) -- The competition watchdog said on Friday that it is investigating a proposed £7 billion ($9.7 million) takeover of supermarket giant Morrisons by a U.S. private equity firm and ordered the companies not to take any steps towards the deal. The competition watchdog has announced a probe into the planned acquisition of supermarket chain Morrisons by a U.S. private equity firm. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) The Competition and Markets Authority announced a probe into the planned acquisition of Morrisons by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Holdings LLP and has served a so-called initial enforcement order on the grocery chain and the equity firm....

