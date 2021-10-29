UK To Write Mandatory Climate Disclosures Into Law

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 29, 2021, 4:05 PM BST) -- The government said on Friday that Britain's biggest businesses will be forced to give investors detailed information about their impact on the environment, making the U.K. the first major economy to make climate disclosures mandatory. HM Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said that more than 1,300 of the biggest British companies will be required from April 2022 to disclose information about the extent to which their portfolios contribute to global warming, how climate change affects their financial health and what they are doing to mitigate environmental risks. "If the U.K. is to meet our ... net-zero commitments by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS