SEC Fines Treasuries Clearing Agency $8M Over Risk Controls

By Dean Seal (October 29, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The sole clearing agency for U.S. government securities will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $8 million to resolve allegations that it failed to maintain adequate risk management policies. The SEC said Friday that the Fixed Income Clearing Corp. fell short for several months on its obligation to maintain controls for managing liquidity risk by holding sufficient liquid resources and conducting due diligence of its liquidity providers. The FICC, a unit of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp. that handles U.S. treasury, government and mortgage-backed securities, also allegedly violated rules related to reviewing its margin coverage several years ago....

