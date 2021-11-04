Former ICC Court President Launches New Arbitration Firm

By Joyce Hanson (November 4, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The former president of the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration has joined with three partners in founding a new boutique law firm focused on arbitration work in southern Europe and Latin America, saying he looks forward to a full return to private practice. Former ICC Court of Arbitration President Alexis Mourre, who announced his decision to step away in June from the post he held for six years, said in late October that the partners and team members of the new Paris-based MGC Arbitration have years of experience working in complex multiparty and multicontract cases in the world's...

