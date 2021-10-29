Lawyers Say Firm Mental Health Efforts Miss The Mark

By Aebra Coe (October 29, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A global survey of more than 3,000 lawyers has found a high degree of discontent among attorneys with their employers' actions concerning mental health, with many saying their firms were "highly ineffective" in most major areas that impact well-being. Law firms and other legal employers received a failing grade from attorneys when it comes to creating workplaces that support good mental health, according to results outlined in a report released earlier this week from the International Bar Association's survey of 3,246 lawyers and 186 legal employers across the globe. When asked how their employer has performed in 12 areas that impact...

