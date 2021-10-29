Meet The DA Handling The Case Against Andrew Cuomo

By Matt Perez (October 29, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- When the Albany County Sheriff's Office charged former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with forcible touching on Thursday, it caught some by surprise — including the person responsible for any prosecution, Albany District Attorney David Soares. Soares, along with at least four other district attorneys in New York, opened criminal investigations into the former governor after an August report from New York Attorney General Letitia James said he sexually harassed and groped women in state government for years. Still, the misdemeanor charge filed with the Albany City Court on Thursday, which appears to be related to claims by Cuomo's former executive assistant...

