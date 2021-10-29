Prelogar Will Argue Texas Abortion Law At Supreme Court

By Jimmy Hoover (October 29, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT) -- U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, confirmed by the Senate only Thursday, will argue the federal government's challenge to Texas' six-week abortion ban in the Supreme Court on Monday, a quick turnaround highlighting the stakes of the case. Listing Prelogar's name on its "hearing list" for the upcoming argument session, the Supreme Court on Friday cleared up speculation over which government attorney would be appearing at the lectern in U.S. v. Texas. The case concerns whether the U.S. Department of Justice can sue Texas over a law deputizing citizens to bring legal actions against those who "aid or abet" abortions after...

