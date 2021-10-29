Quinn Emanuel Can't Escape Insys Ch. 11 Suit Over Payments

By Rose Krebs (October 29, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP can't dodge a suit filed in Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s Ch. 11 case over $90,000 paid to the firm just before the bankruptcy filing, a Delaware bankruptcy judge has ruled, allowing a claim that the transactions may have been improper transfers to proceed. In a nine-page opinion filed Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey tossed another claim in the adversary suit filed by the Insys liquidating trustee, William Henrich, rejecting an assertion that the trustee had "adequately pled the requirements for constructive fraud." But the trustee did "meet the pleading standard" on a claim that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS