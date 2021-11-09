'Out There Alone': Rita Glavin Rallies To Cuomo's Defense

By Jack Queen (November 9, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- For years, Andrew Cuomo was protected by a cadre of bulldog advisers known for their uncompromising loyalty. Now, as the disgraced former New York governor potentially faces criminal charges that he groped an aide, he is down to one of his last remaining stalwarts: Rita Glavin, an exacting former prosecutor waging a lonely battle to clear his name in the courts of law and public opinion. Andrew Cuomo's personal attorney, Rita Glavin, during one of many press conferences following revelations of sexual misconduct by the former New York governor. (Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo) Glavin, who left Seward & Kissel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS