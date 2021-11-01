GrayRobinson Adds Labor And Employment Atty In Miami

By Madison Arnold (November 1, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT) -- GrayRobinson has added a former FordHarrison LLP labor and employment attorney to its Miami office. Fabian A. Ruiz is now working as an of counsel at GrayRobinson, the firm announced Thursday. He handles employment disputes and other labor issues on behalf of companies. "As I transition my practice from a boutique labor and employment firm to GrayRobinson, I am excited to be joining another strong labor and employment team while also increasing my service capabilities to keep up with my clients' expanding legal needs," Ruiz said in a statement. The focus of Ruiz's practice is to help employers navigate employment laws...

