Importer Opens CIT Battle Over Discarded Affiliate Sales

By Alex Lawson (October 29, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- An apparel importer sued the government in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, saying its goods were unfairly appraised based on sales to its U.S. customers, rather than purchases from its affiliated Canadian supplier that sent the items across the border. The dispute centers around Accolade USA Inc.'s purchases of goods from an affiliate in Canada, Accolade Group Inc., which were then sold to customers within the U.S. Rather than apply tariffs to the merchandise based on the first cross-border sale, the company said CBP wrongly looked downstream to its domestic sales to appraise the goods. "CBP erred in...

