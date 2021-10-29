GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (October 29, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity and tech issues dominated this week's news. One regulator told Congress that consumers need more financial privacy protections from Big Tech, while an insurance survey showed that risk professionals are more concerned about cyberattacks than ever. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. CFPB Chief Fears Growth of Big Tech 'Surveillance State' The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's director told senators Thursday that Silicon Valley technology giants are turning the U.S. "into a bit of a surveillance state" through their command of consumer data and suggested that financial privacy protections...

