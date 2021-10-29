Up Next At High Court: Abortion, Free Speech And Guns

By Jimmy Hoover (October 29, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- In addition to the high-stakes showdown over Texas' six-week abortion ban, the U.S. Supreme Court will also grapple with free speech protections for community college board members and New York's concealed carry restrictions in this week's blockbuster oral argument schedule. Law360 breaks down what to expect. The court will hear five cases the week of Nov. 1 to begin its second oral argument session of the term. Here are the cases to watch. Texas Abortion Law Gets Speedy Review Until several days ago, a law from Mississippi, not Texas, was at the center of the term's big abortion case. But in a...

