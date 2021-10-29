Federal Circuit 'Experiment' Has Failed, Law Professors Say

By Dani Kass (October 29, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Law school professors argued Friday that it might be time to reevaluate the 40-year "experiment' of the Federal Circuit, which they said had failed to bring uniformity to patent law and had stifled the creativity that comes with multiple circuit courts reviewing the same issues. During a virtual Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law panel exploring whether there is still a need to send all patent appeals to one circuit court, multiple professors were skeptical that it's still the best course of action for patent law. "At some point you have to step back and say, 'Did my experiment succeed?'...

