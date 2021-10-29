VirnetX Loses Bids For USPTO To Review Apple PTAB Rulings

By Adam Lidgett (October 29, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director has rejected requests to rehear inter partes review decisions invalidating VirnetX network security patents involved in the company's $576 million verdict against Apple. On Friday, Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld denied VirnetX's rehearing bids. No reason was given for the denials. Hirshfeld has been acting as USPTO director since January as nobody has been confirmed to lead the office. President Joe Biden this week nominated Kathi Vidal, the head of Winston & Strawn LLP's Silicon Valley office, to serve as the next USPTO director. VirnetX last month asked for a rehearing, but said at the time that...

