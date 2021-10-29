Sung Likely Still On Track For 9th Circ. Despite GOP Enmity

By James Arkin (October 29, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit nominee Jennifer Sung is likely still on track to confirmation, as long as Democrats are united in supporting her despite being the first federal judicial nominee this year to get tied up in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sung, a member of the Oregon Employment Relations Board, and a labor lawyer and former union organizer, received a deadlocked committee vote on Oct. 21. Democrats were united in supporting her, as they have been for all of President Joe Biden's nominees, but Republicans opposed her because of a critical letter she signed during the contentious confirmation hearing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS