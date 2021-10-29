Jessica Simpson Is Sole Bidder For Her Fashion Line

By Rick Archer (October 29, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Sequential Brands Group Inc. has told a Delaware bankruptcy court that it will be asking for permission to hand Jessica Simpson's fashion line back to the pop star, after receiving no competition for her $65 million bid for the asset. Sequential filed notice with the court on Thursday saying none of the clothing lines that had been scheduled to go on the block on Friday morning had attracted any competition for their stalking horse bidders, adding that it had canceled the auction and would be seeking court permission to sell them all for a total value of $446.5 million. Sequential Brands...

