Justices Will Review DC Circ. Power Plant GHG Rule Decision

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 29, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it will review the D.C. Circuit's decision to strike down the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emission standards for existing power plants and the rule intended to replace them. The D.C. Circuit ruled 2-1 in January that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrongly rescinded the 2015 Clean Power Plan and enacted the 2019 Affordable Clean Energy rule through a misreading of the Clean Air Act. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The justices granted four separate petitions to review the January decision. In a 2-1 ruling, U.S. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and Cornelia Pillard said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS