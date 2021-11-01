Appellate Judges Seek To Move Up To Pa. Supreme Court

By Matthew Santoni (November 1, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Two appellate court judges are looking to move up to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in Tuesday's election, with Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin facing President Judge of the Commonwealth Court P. Kevin Brobson. The seat on the state Supreme Court is opening up with the retirement of former Chief Justice Thomas N. Saylor, who will reach the court's mandatory retirement age when he turns 75 in December. Saylor, a Republican, handed the reins of the court to new Chief Justice Max Baer in April. In addition to offering the final word on state-court appeals in Pennsylvania, the seven-member Supreme Court...

