Headhunter Sues Kilpatrick Townsend Over Recruitment Fees

By Jessica Corso (November 1, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of Houston-based legal recruiting firm Partners Legal Search is suing Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP in federal court, accusing the law firm of conspiring to avoid paying a finders fee to hire several attorneys in Texas. USPLS LC, described in the lawsuit as an assignee of Partners Legal's claims, filed the lawsuit against Kilpatrick on Friday. The 248-page complaint alleges tortious interference, fraudulent coverup and civil conspiracy in connection with Kilpatrick's 2017 hiring of Patrick Gaas, Daniel Shank and several other attorneys who used to work for Coats Rose PC. Gaas, Shank and a third attorney, Charles Conrad, hired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS