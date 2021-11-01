Hirshfeld Won't Review Ax Of Arthrex Patent That Started It All

By Tiffany Hu (November 1, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's acting director has refused to review the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of Arthrex Inc.'s patent, which had led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that administrative patent judges are unconstitutionally appointed. Arthrex notified the Federal Circuit in a Friday letter that Drew Hirshfeld, the commissioner of patents who is serving as the USPTO's temporary leader, on Oct. 15 denied Arthrex's request for rehearing of the PTAB's decision striking down its patent covering a suture anchor. The bid came after the high court's Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew ruling — involving the patent at...

