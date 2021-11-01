Barclays CEO Staley Resigns Amid Probe Into Epstein Ties

By Najiyya Budaly (November 1, 2021, 10:14 AM GMT) -- Barclays PLC said on Monday that Jes Staley has stepped down as group chief executive of the bank after an investigation by regulators into his relationship with disgraced U.S. financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays has said that Jes Staley plans to contest the FCA's preliminary findings on the way that he had characterized his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Barclays said that it was handed the preliminary results on Friday of a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority into the way that Staley had characterized his relationship with Epstein....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS