Gerrard Settles Spying Claims Against Kazakh Mining Giant

By Christopher Crosby (November 1, 2021, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The former head of white collar crime at Dechert LLP has settled a lawsuit accusing his former Kazakh mining client of spying on him as part of a bitter legal battle, agreeing to accept a fraction of the money initially sought. Neil Gerrard has dropped his spying claims, which accused Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. of breaching his privacy and harassing him at his home and on vacation, according to documents filed with the High Court. ENRC will pay Gerrard and his wife £22,500 ($30,700) to end the lawsuit, although he had sought upward of £100,000. Gerrard will also have to pay...

