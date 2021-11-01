Doctors Overpaid £11M In 'Complicated' Pension Tax

By Martin Croucher (November 1, 2021, 3:18 PM GMT) -- Hundreds of retired doctors paid £11 million ($15 million) more in tax on their long-term savings than they should have done, according to figures released on Monday by a wealth manager. Quilter PLC said it found that 413 doctors had paid out charges under the government's lifetime allowance charges, despite rules that offer them protection on their savings. The wealth management company said that this highlighted what it says is an "extremely complicated" part of the U.K. pension system. The lifetime allowance is currently fixed at £1.073 million, which means that if an individual's pension savings exceed that amount they face...

