Ex-Zurich Exec Takes Over At Swiss Financial Regulator

By Irene Madongo (November 1, 2021, 12:40 PM GMT) -- A former Zurich Insurance Group executive took over as the new chief executive of Switzerland's Financial Market Supervisory Authority on Monday as the agency focuses on the move toward a digital economy and sustainable finance. Urban Angehrn, who spent 14 year at the Swiss insurer, is replacing interim head Jan Blöchliger, who held the position after Mark Branson moved to the German regulator, BaFin, a move announced in March this year. Blöchliger will resume his former role as head of bank supervision at the regulator. The Swiss watchdog said in its announcement that Angehrn, who had been Zurich's group chief investment officer since 2015, will recuse...

