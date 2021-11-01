UK Fines Grant Thornton And Partner Over Interserve Audits

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 1, 2021, 10:47 AM GMT) -- The accounting watchdog said on Monday that it has hit Grant Thornton and one of its partners with a fine over its unsatisfactory audits of the beleaguered construction firm formerly known as Interserve, which went into administration in 2019. The Financial Reporting Council said it has fined Grant Thornton UK LLP £718,250 ($980,600) and handed it a severe reprimand over its audits of Interserve PLC, now known as Tilbury Douglas. The initial fine was £1.3 million but was reduced because the firm admitted its conduct and agreed to settle the matter early, the FRC said. One of the firm's partners, Simon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS