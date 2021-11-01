Broker Ardonagh Completes $500M Acquisition Of BGC

By Martin Croucher (November 1, 2021, 1:09 PM GMT) -- Insurance holding company Ardonagh said on Monday that it has completed its $500 million acquisition of the insurance operations of U.S. financial services company BGC Partners Inc. Completion of the deal means that approximately 900 staff working for BGC's three main brands — Ed Broking LLP, Besso and Piiq Risk Partners — will join Ardonagh. Ardonagh said that the acquisition makes its specialty broking arm — which also houses Price Forbes, Bishopsgate, Compass London Markets and Inver Re — the largest of its kind in the London market. "Together we now have a unique opportunity to build a preferred home for talent and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS