Firms Seek To Wrap Up Pensions Liabilities Post-Pandemic

By Najiyya Budaly (November 1, 2021, 12:58 PM GMT) -- More defined benefit retirement schemes are choosing to pass their pension risks on to insurers rather than remain self-sufficient after the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for savings plans and sponsors, according to a survey by Aon PLC. The insurance broker and consultancy said that 47% of the 137 U.K. retirement savings plans that it surveyed were using buyouts as their long term strategy, compared with 34% that said they would remain self-sufficient. The remaining 19% had different long-term objectives. Buyouts transfer the responsibility for managing members' benefits from the trustees and sponsoring employee to an insurer. Aon said that 2021 was...

