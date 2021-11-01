Antitrust Agency To Monitor Credit Provider For PPI Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (November 1, 2021, 2:56 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog has said that it will monitor NewDay Ltd. after finding that the credit provider breached rules on disclosures for payment protection insurance by failing to provide up to 27,000 customers with annual statements of their policies. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it will monitor NewDay's plans to remedy its breaches of the Payment Protection Insurance Market Investigation Order 2011. The rules prohibit the sale of the insurance product and require providers to provide annual reviews to clients to remind them that they hold the policy. NewDay, which is based in London and provides credit...

