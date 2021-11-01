Brookfield Set To Win AusNet Bidding Battle With $7.7B Offer

By Benjamin Horney (November 1, 2021, 10:36 AM EDT) -- AusNet Services said Monday that it has agreed to a roughly AU$10.2 billion ($7.7 billion) takeover by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, although the Australian energy company left the door open for competing suitors to make rival bids. Under the terms of the binding proposal, a Brookfield-led consortium will buy AusNet Services Ltd. for AU$2.65 per share, equivalent to an equity value of AU$10.2 billion and an enterprise value of AU$17.8 billion, according to a statement. The consortium also includes Sunsuper Superannuation Fund, Alberta Investment Management Corp., the Investment Management Corp. of Ontario, and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. AusNet has been...

