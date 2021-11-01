Justices Tackle 'Procedural Morass' In Texas Abortion Cases

By Jimmy Hoover (November 1, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled with the "procedural morass" of Texas' S.B. 8 that delegates enforcement of a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to private parties, with key justices divided over whether abortion providers and the federal government have properly challenged the law. Protesters rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Monday ahead of oral arguments in a pair of cases challenging Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Monday's hearings before the court did not revolve around whether Texas' abortion ban violates the holdings in Roe v. Wade and Planned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS