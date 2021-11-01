Lithium Americas Makes $400M Offer to Acquire Millennial

By Clark Mindock (November 1, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Canadian mining company Lithium Americas Corp. on Monday made a $400 million offer to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp., whose board of directors says is a "superior proposal" compared to an earlier offer from Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. The deal would give Millennial shareholders CA$4.70 per share in Lithium Americas stock, resulting in those shareholders owning approximately 9.9% of Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas President and CEO Jonathan Evans said in a statement that the deal would help to complement his company's current efforts to bring a lithium brine project to fruition in Argentina. He said that Millennial already has...

