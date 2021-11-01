Diversity Lab Sets New Goal For Returning Law Professionals

By Matt Perez (November 1, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Nearly 40 law firms and legal departments have pledged to bring 200 female attorneys who have taken a career hiatus back to the legal profession by 2025 as part of Diversity Lab's OnRamp Fellowship. Dubbed OnRamp 200, the new initiative is an extension of Diversity Lab's OnRamp Fellowship, a yearlong paid program launched in 2014 that seeks to connect firms and legal departments with attorneys who have left their full-time practices and now must contend with gaps in their résumés. Since its inception, Diversity Lab has placed more than 95 fellows, with 87% receiving full-time offers from legal organizations following the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS