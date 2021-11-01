Senate Confirms Nominees To 2nd And 4th Circuits

By James Arkin (November 1, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Monday confirmed Vermont Justice Beth Robinson to the Second Circuit, making her the first openly LGBT woman to serve on a federal appellate court, and also confirmed Toby J. Heytens, marking President Joe Biden's first judge on the Fourth Circuit. The Senate voted 51-45 for Justice Robinson and 53-43 for Heytens. They bring to nine the number of circuit judges confirmed since Biden took office. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., highlighted the chamber's quick pace confirming judges during a speech on the Senate floor Monday, and he also touted the nominees individually. Schumer said Heytens, a former Virginia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS