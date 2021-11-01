Davis Polk Guides Nubank's Plans For $3B Market Debut

By Elise Hansen (November 1, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Brazilian fintech giant Nubank said Monday it's aiming to raise close to $3 billion in its upcoming U.S. initial public offering and a Brazilian offering, with guidance from Davis Polk. Nu Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Nubank, said that it aims to sell nearly 290 million shares in its U.S. market debut and a concurrent offering in Brazil, and expects shares to price between $10 and $11. The Brazilian offering will see the company sell Brazilian Depositary Shares, with each depositary share representing one-sixth of a Class A ordinary share, the filings said. Nubank focuses on mobile-first banking services and...

