Regulators Urge Congress To Act On Stablecoin Risks

By Dean Seal (November 1, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury and other top financial regulators said in a long-awaited report that Congress needs to fill regulatory gaps in the oversight of stablecoins and address risks the increasingly popular digital assets pose to the financial system. The President's Working Group on Financial Markets, an interagency body chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, issued the report on Monday afternoon, stating that the growing use of stablecoins for executing payments necessitates a federal framework that offers "adequate protection for users, the financial system, and the broader economy." The report specifically recommends legislation that would require issuers of stablecoins,...

