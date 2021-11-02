Jersey Eyes Expanding AML Rules To Match Global Standards

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 2, 2021, 11:22 AM GMT) -- Jersey, a British Crown dependency in the Channel Islands, is considering whether to beef up its anti-money laundering rules to comply with global standards as it aims to crack down on dirty money and improve its reputation in financial services. The island's Financial Services Commission said on Monday it is proposing to extend the scope of its existing money laundering rules and to introduce new rules requiring stricter proof of identity from clients using its financial services. The proposed changes will help in the fight against financial crime as well as "promoting the island as a well-regulated place to do business," the...

