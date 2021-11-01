FCA Bans Ex-Barclays Trader For Life After Euribor Rigging

By Najiyya Budaly (November 1, 2021, 5:31 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog said Monday that it has banned former Barclays trader Colin Bermingham from the financial sector for life after he was imprisoned for conspiring to rig a European interest rate benchmark. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a final notice that it has prohibited Bermingham from performing any regulated function after he was convicted in 2019 of conspiring with other bankers to rig the Euro Interbank Offered Rate used to price trillions of euros of financial contracts. Bermingham, a veteran trader on Barclays' London cash desk who is now retired, was sentenced to five years in prison for his...

