Denver-Based Former SEC Atty Rejoins Brownstein Hyatt

By Adrian Cruz (November 2, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- For the second time in less than a week, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP has announced a lawyer has returned to the fold, with a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lead investigative attorney rejoining its Denver office as a shareholder. Emily Garnett returned to Brownstein Hyatt's litigation department on Monday after spending the last two years at the SEC. She told Law360 on Tuesday that she chose to rejoin the firm because of the positive experience during her seven-year stint as well as the firm's strength in Washington, D.C., and Denver. "It's a wonderful place to practice law," Garnett said....

